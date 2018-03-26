Arsenal Star Alex Iwobi Sets His Sights on Eclipsing Uncle Jay Jay Okocha's Legacy

Arsenal midfielder and Nigeria star Alex Iwobi has his sights set on reaching - and even bettering - the achievements of his famous uncle Jay Jay Okocha.

Widely regarded as one of Nigeria's best ever players for his flair and creativity, Augustine Azuka 'Jay Jay' Okocha made 75 caps for the Super Eagles, won the Africa Cup of Nations, an Olympic Gold Medal and played for the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Fenerbahce and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, despite his relative's lasting legacy in his home country and abroad, Iwobi insists that being related to Okocha is a blessing and not a burden.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

He said, via AllAfrica: "No pressure at all. He is an inspiration and is always talking to me and giving me advice. I want to do better than him in a way that will make him proud of me."

Iwobi was first called up for Nigeria in 2015, before his first league appearance for Arsenal and insisted that he is proud to represent his country and never takes it for granted.

"I feel very honoured and proud to be playing for Nigeria. I have always wanted to play for Nigeria and I enjoy each minute we gather and when we play," he continued.

Iwobi has high hopes for the Super Eagles, especially after their 4-2 friendly win against Argentina in November, which involved a stunning comeback and two-goal performance from the Gunners star.

Epsilon/GettyImages

Regarding Nigeria's chances at the World Cup, he added: "We would be going there to do better than previous Nigerian teams have done and that includes possibly winning the World Cup."

In order to match Iwobi's ambition, Nigeria must navigate a tough group containing Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

After seeing off Poland and Argentina recently in preparation, Nigeria next face Serbia, where Iwobi could come up against fellow Premier League stars Nemanja Matic, Dusan Tadic and Luka Milivojević.