Barcelona Reach 'Gentleman's Agreement' Over French Striker as Atleti Table New Contract

By 90Min
March 26, 2018

Catalan giants Barcelona have agreed not to make a move for Atlético Madrid star Antoine Griezmann unless the French forward puts in a transfer request.


The 27-year-old attacker is widely regarded as one of the best players in Europe and Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

Although it was understood that Manchester United were in pole position to sign the France international, Barcelona have since taken the lead in the race for his signature.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

But rather than going all out to try and sign Griezmann as soon as possible, Barcelona are eager to keep their good relationship with Atlético intact and have agreed to take a 'hands-off' approach until the striker decides on his future, according to AS.


It is also understood that Los Colchoneros have offered Griezmann a new contract which will see a dramatic increase in his €100m buyout clause in the Spanish capital.


Griezmann has already revealed that a decision about his future will be made before the World Cup this summer, where France will take on Australia, Denmark and Peru in the group stages.


"Whether I stay at Atlético or not, the decision has to be taken before I go to the World Cup," Griezmann said at Les Bleus' training camp in Paris. 

(You may also like Antoine Griezmann Admits it Would Be 'Beautiful' to Play With Paul Pogba Every Day - With One Caveat)


"I want to go to Russia without anything on my mind. I'm fine, I want to win trophies and I think I can do that in my team. And I also have a lot to learn from [Diego] Simeone."


Griezmann would have the opportunity to link up with compatriots Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembélé if he secures a move to the Camp Nou, although the Frenchman still hasn't ruled out a move away from La Liga this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now