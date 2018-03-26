Barcelona Star Samuel Umtiti Labels Interviewer a 'Joker' When Asked About Potential Man Utd Move

Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti was unclear on his future at the club in an interview with Telefoot, calling the journalist a "joker" when asked about his plans.

In the interview, via Sport, the Frenchman was asked about whether or not he was going to renew his contract at the Catalan club, to which he replied with labelling the interviewer as a "joker". He gave the same response later in the interview when the journalist asked him if he was signing for Manchester United.

Although Umtiti's contract still lasts another three years, Barcelona are pressing the matter and have made contact with the ex-Lyon defender's agent. This is probably because Umtiti has a release clause of only €60m, which in today's game is reasonable for a player of his calibre.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Umtiti was also asked if he had spoken to national team teammate Antoine Griezmann about a possible move to the Nou Camp. He replied with: "If I have spoken with him while with the national team? No." However after this comment, he admitted that he had lied during parts of the discussion.

Umtiti is currently on international duty in France and played the full 90 minutes in their disappointing 3-2 defeat to Colombia. Les Bleus has gone up 2-0 after 26 minutes with goals from Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar.

Colombia responded soon after with a goal from Sevilla's Luis Muriel in the 28th minute. Falcao then equalised in the 62nd minute then substitute Juan Quintero scored a late penalty - conceded by Umtiti - to win the game.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Frenchman will want to improve his performances for the international team to secure a starting place at the World Cup, especially considering the depth of the France squad, with players like Laurent Koscielny and Presnel Kimpembe contesting for his place.

France's next game comes up against World Cup hosts Russia. They will expected to win this game with ease, so they may side a weaker squad to give some players game time.