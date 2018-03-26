Celtic Forward Scott Sinclair Eyeing Premier League Return With Brighton & Bournemouth Interested

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair could be offered a chance to return to the top flight, with Brighton and Bournemouth keen to prise the Englishman away from Parkhead.

According to the Daily Mail, last season's Player of the Year could be tempted to leave Parkhead and return south after losing his place in the side in recent weeks.

Sinclair spent the bulk of his career in the Premier League, with spells at his boyhood club Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa before joining the Scottish champions in the summer of 2016.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The 29-year-old scored 25 goals last term in Celtic's treble winning season, sweeping the end-of-season accolades to boot. With 17 strikes already this term, Sinclair has had a decent season, but has spent the past few games on the bench, with PSG loanee Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor being preferred in recent weeks.

Brighton and Bournemouth are two clubs who could benefit from the increased attacking threat the Englishman would provide, with the Seagulls scoring just 28 times in 30 Premier League games.

Eddie Howe has firepower in the form of Callum Wilson, but the Cherries striker has been plagued with injury problems and cannot be relied upon long term.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Sinclair has endured a difficult second season in Scotland, most recently being verbally abused at an airport after a 3-2 win over bitter rivals Rangers. With the midfielder turning 29 on Sunday, it may be his last chance for a big move to try and have a proper crack as a Premier League starter.

Regardless of whether Sinclair moves on this summer, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will need an overhaul of his attacking options this summer, with Moussa Dembele likely to be subject to much speculation. Brighton were in talks in January over a move for the Frenchman, before opting for PSV's Jurgen Locadia, and the Seagulls could turn to his team mate should a move for the winger not materialise.