Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante Backs Goal-Shy Compatriot to Find His Feet at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud "should not be worried" about his lack of goals in west London despite the Blues desperation to start finding the back of the net, that is according to his club and international teammate, N'Golo Kanté.

Giroud swapped the Emirates for Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window, in a deal which put the wheels in motion for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Michy Batshuayi to also secure winter moves, but has struggled to adapt to life in blue.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The 31-year-old has been one of the most underrated players in the Premier League over the last six years, with Giroud's old-fashioned style of play deemed to be an eyesore for a lot of modern football fans.

But the France international scored an impressive 105 goals in 253 games for Arsenal, despite never really establishing himself as the Gunners first choice striker, and Kanté is confident the goals will soon start coming for Giroud at Stamford Bridge.

"We know Olivier is a goalscorer, he has scored many goals already in the Premier League for Arsenal and he has still not played that many games for Chelsea," Kanté claims, quoted by the Metro.

"Even last season he got a lot of goals and he wasn’t starting all the matches for Arsenal. We are not worried that he will soon start getting goals for Chelsea in the Premier League, and he should not be worried either.

Olivier Giroud: Has now scored 30 goals for the France, moving level with Just Fontaine and Jean-Pierre Papin as the fifth highest goalscorers in the country's history — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 23, 2018

(You may also like Arsenal & Chelsea Set for Transfer Tug of War Over Highly-Rated Atletico Goalkeeper)





"They will come - and maybe against Tottenham next weekend. Hopefully, he will score, and we can win that game."

Giroud will have added motivation to perform at Stamford Bridge next week, with the visit of Spurs having extra importance following his six-year spell with Arsenal.