England Give Update on Leicester City Star Defender Following Hamstring Problem

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has returned to training with the England squad after suffering a hamstring problem in Friday's match against the Netherlands.

Maguire replaced Joe Gomez early in the first half of the friendly, which the Three Lions won 1-0, but had to be replaced himself after pulling up in the closing minutes of the game.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

On Monday, though, he was pictured in training with the rest of the squad at Tottenham Hotspur's training centre in North London and is expected to be fit enough to face Italy on Tuesday.

England boss Gareth Southgate had previously revealed that the defender had suffered a tight hamstring during the match.

"We didn't ideally want him to play that long because he had extra time (for Leicester in the FA Cup) on Sunday and hadn't really trained with the group until Wednesday," the manager said on Saturday (H/T the Leicester Mercury).

"Although I have to say I thought his performance was outstanding. I think he's a top player, a really good player."

Maguire put in a rather impressive performance against Holland before limping off and Liverpool fans have since called for their club to sign the centre half, whom they want to see partnered up with Virgil van Dijk in the Reds' back line next season.