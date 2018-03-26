FA Confirm Jack Butland Will Start for England Against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday

Jack Butland will start in goal for England when they face Italy on Tuesday night at Wembley Stadium, it has been confirmed.

The 25-year-old watched on from the substitutes' bench as Jordan Pickford stretched the Three Lions' impressive recent defensive form to five games without conceding during the 1-0 win over the Netherlands on Friday.

However, the FA have confirmed, as quoted by Sky Sports, the Stoke City shot-stopper will receive his opportunity from Gareth Southgate when Gli Azzurri head to the nation's capital this week.

Butland was initially tipped to be England's number one in Russia this summer; however, after his Everton counterpart's consistency when called upon by both club and country, it seems the Bristol-born custodian has been pushed further down the pecking order.





But in the upcoming clash with Italy, the goalkeeper has the opportunity to stake his claim once again, and will most likely have to do so against a potent attacking threat in Lazio's Ciro Immobile and Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne.





Despite Gli Azzurri's troubles, the front pairing have a combined record of 46 goals and 16 assists so far this season and should offer an insight into the calibre of player to be expected at the World Cup in June.

Tuesday's opponents are significant for Butland, with the custodian making his senior Three Lions debut against the outfit from the continent back in 2012.





The Stoke City shot-stopper's last international showing came as England drew a close to their World Cup qualification campaign with a 1-0 win over Lithuania in October.





The Birmingham City academy graduate has only tasted defeat once while representing his country.