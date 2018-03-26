German Report Claims Ex-Dortmund Boss Thomas Tuchel Has Agreed Deal to Succeed Arsene Wenger

Former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel has agreed a deal to take over from Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger at the Emirates in the summer, according to a report from German sports magazine Kicker.

The report claims that Tuchel, who has been out of work since he was sacked by Dortmund in May, has rejected an approach from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and has instead signed a contract with Arsenal which will see him take over from Wenger at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel will become the next Arsenal manager during the summer, with both him & head of recruitments Sven Mislintat both willing to put their differences aside & work together. [kicker] pic.twitter.com/lzlp6Dq1Ji — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 25, 2018

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Lothar Matthaus recently revealed that he knows of contact between the Gunners and Tuchel but claimed that his former club were the favourites for his signature.

Asked if Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino could take over at the Allianz Arena, Matthaus replied (via the Evening Standard): "Speculation, always, but I think Thomas Tuchel can be the favourite, ex-coach from Borussia Dortmund, but I know he's the same in touch with Arsenal. You know what happens behind the doors."

However, Kicker's claims have since been contradicted by other reports emerging from Germany, with Sportbuzzer claiming that Tuchel has not agreed to join Arsenal and that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are instead favourites to land him.

The report also claims that Premier League rivals Chelsea are eyeing a potential swoop for Tuchel in the summer, with current manager Antonio Conte looking set for an inevitable departure from Stamford Bridge.