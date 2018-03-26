Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could miss up to a month of action after picking up an ankle injury in England's international friendly against the Netherlands.

According to ESPN, The 20-year-old could miss the Reds' crucial Champions League quarterfinal fixtures against Manchester City, and could be sidelined until the end of April

Gomez was forced off after just 10 minutes against the Netherlands, which was a major blow to Gareth Southgate's World Cup preparations.

The set-back could also prove to be a big problem for Liverpool, who could be without one of their key defenders for a crucial month of their season. As well as the Champions League games with Man City, Gomez looks set to miss Premier League ties with Crystal Palace, Everton and Bournemouth.

The Reds are continuing to fight for a top four finish and an injury to Gomez is not what Jurgen Klopp will want to hear, given that Liverpool's defense have been a problem for them this season. Dejan Lovren is currently recovering from an ankle injury and Emre Can has picked up a lower back problem on international duty.

Initial scans conducted by England's medical team showed no signs of serious damage to Gomez's ankle, but he will undergo further assessment back in Liverpool to confirm the extent of the problem.

Klopp will be hoping that Nathaniel Clyne can soon make his return from a back injury which has kept him out all season. Clyne is back in training but apparently nowhere near close to returning to full match fitness.