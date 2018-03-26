Liverpool Fans Campaign for Reds to Sign Midfielder Following Impressive France Display

Monaco star Thomas Lemar impressed Liverpool fans with his performance in France's international friendly with Colombia on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who featured from the left flank, scored in France's 3-2 loss in Paris and his performance led to Reds' fans urging their club to sign the highly rated star.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Lemar in the last two transfer windows. And after his recent showing fans are hoping that a deal can be done, as the Merseyside faithful feel they have seen a taste of what the versatile midfielder could bring to Anfield.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Lemar finished the last campaign with nine goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1. And although he has not had the same impact in front of goal this term, he has still racked up 8 assists, and Liverpool fans are clearly still keen to see the Monaco star in their colours.

One fan claimed 'we have found Coutinho's replacement', while others simply campaigned 'sign Lemar'.