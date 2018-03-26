Man Utd Deputy Goalkeeper Sergio Romero Hints at Next Destination After Old Trafford

Argentinian keeper Sergio Romero has revealed that he would like to return to South America later in his career and has named two clubs he can see himself playing for, after his time at Manchester United comes to an end.

The 31-year-old stopper, who joined United in 2015 and has served as David De Gea's understudy, named Argentine clubs Racing Club and Boca Juniors as his two preferred options for the future.

As quoted by the Daily Star, Romero told ESPN: "The day in which I have to return [to Argentina] my priority will be Racing [Club], and if the goalkeeping position is well occupied as it is now with Juan Musso, my other option surely would be Boca Juniors.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I don’t think that I could return to another goal in Argentina."





During his time at the Red Devils, Romero has struggled to force his way into the first team, with main keeper De Gea consistently performing at the highest level and becoming one of the world's best players between the sticks.





This season, Romero hasn't featured once in the Premier League, instead only being played in matches in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup competitions. However, he insists that this lack of game time isn't a problem.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I try to help, to work with my teammates to be available. If I get to play and then keep a clean sheet that's even better," he revealed.





"I'm more concerned with the work I do, being able to help my teammates. I try to do the best I can, whether that's on the pitch or from the outside."