Man Utd Representatives Meet Napoli Star's Agent in Hope of Pipping Liverpool to Summer Transfer

Manchester United have made contact with in demand midfielder Jorginho's agent in an attempt to steal a march on Liverpool, according to reports.

The 26-year-old was said to be on the radar of Jurgen Klopp's Reds this summer as a potential replacement for Emre Can; who looks set to leave Anfield at the end of this season on a free transfer.

Naby Keita in 21 games has created 33 chances this season, Jorginho in 26 games has created 41 chances this season. Can you imagine the two together? 😱 how many goals would our front 3 score! pic.twitter.com/wYavGgqyak — Moby LFC scout (new Account) (@Mobyhaque1) March 21, 2018

However, according to Rai Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Jose Mourinho's Red Devils are attempting to pip their North West neighbours to the Napoli man, with the club sending representatives to speak to the Italy international's agent, Joao Santos, following Gli Azzurri's 2-0 defeat to Argentina at the Etihad Stadium on Friday.

Manchester United are keen to boost their midfield this summer following Paul Pogba's below par campaign as well as Michael Carrick's imminent retirement.

Jorginho is expected to cost a summer suitor around £50m, with his Serie A club, for which he has recorded 30 games this term, setting the price tag amid an increase in interest from England.

Rather than watch Jorginho in Manchester, Mourinho watched Scott McTominay in Glasgow #mufc pic.twitter.com/zdYPxfGoG3 — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 24, 2018

The Napoli man has also attracted attention from both Real Madrid and Barcelona, with both looking to strengthen their respective middle of the parks following the conclusion of this campaign.

However, it is thought that the 26-year-old is lower down the LaLiga giants' wish lists in comparison to other European clubs.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in the possibility of securing Jorginho; however, as has been the case on numerous occasions in recent times, the Gunners will most likely not possess the financial firepower to challenge those from the North West.