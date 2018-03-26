Manchester United Ramp Up Interest in Celtic Star As Jose Mourinho Plots Summer Overhaul

Manchester United have apparently upped their interest in Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, as manager Jose Mourinho looks to overhaul his defence this summer.

A report from the Daily Record's Duncan Castles claims that Red Devils scouts are pushing for the club to make a move for the Scottish international after becoming increasingly impressed with the young defender's versatility.

For Scotland and Celtic, Tierney has been utilised as a left back, right back, and centre back. Even sometimes played in a more forward role, the young Scot has been tipped as the ideal addition to a Jose Mourinho squad.

The left back spot, Tierney's natural position for Celtic, has been a problem area for Man United this season. Moruinho's relationship with Luke Shaw has deteriorated to the point that the young Englishman looks set to leave in the summer. Chelsea are said to be planning a swoop for the 22-year-old.

With Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian also seemingly out of favour, Ashley Young has been converted into a left back to cover for Mourinho's apparent lack of options.

Mourinho's first choice to replace Shaw is said to be Juventus and Brazil defender Alex Sandro. However, the Brazilian - who is also a long-term target of Chelsea - has been priced at €70m by his club, which could see the Red Devils favour a bid for Tierney who could be available for closer to £20m.

The Scottish starlet, who was named Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year for the last two years running, signed a six-year contract with Celtic last October, which could bump up the Hoops' asking price for their young star.





Tierney could join the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Jerome Boateng on Man United's defensive transfer target list after United's shock Champions League exit has reignited calls for the squad to be revamped.