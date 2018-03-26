Newcastle United Flop to Be Shown Exit Door Two Years After Disastrous £1.5m Move to St James' Park

Newcastle defender Jesus Gamez looks set to leave St. James' Park at the end of the season, with manager Rafa Benitez unwilling to give the Spaniard an extension following his poor form on Tyneside.

According to Chronicle Live, the 32-year-old will not be offered a new deal after making just 10 appearances in an injury-hit spell. Signed for £1.5m from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2016, Gamez can be seen as an expensive mistake, with Newcastle seeing no return on their considerable investment.

Jesus Gamez was such an odd signing wasn't he? — Rob M (@GeordieRobM) March 25, 2018

With the Spaniard commanding a wage of £35,000 per week, it adds up to a total of around £3.6m in wages for his measly contribution.

Coupled with the transfer fee, Gamez's deal works out at an extortionate sum, costing the Magpies over £500,000 per appearance, with the cash-strapped Toon needlessly throwing away money.

The left back has played only twice in the Premier League this season and will go down as a costly mistake for Rafa Benitez, with Gamez's distinguished La Liga career not having any sort of effect on Tyneside.

£5m in wages and fees may not seem much in the current transfer climate, but for a club like Newcastle, whose record outlay is still Michael Owen's £16m move from Real Madrid in 2005, such money could have been better invested.