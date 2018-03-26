Report Claims Jose Mourinho Rates £35m Arsenal Midfielder Higher Than Maligned Paul Pogba

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has informed the club's hierarchy to push through a move for Aaron Ramsey as he believes the Welshman is a better player than the Red Devils' ostracised midfielder, Paul Pogba.





Ramsey has been in and out of Arsenal's first team this season, often battling with Jack Wilshere for a place in the midfield alongside Granit Xhaka.

Reports in recent weeks have claimed that the Welshman is on Juventus' transfer radar, with the Italian side weighing up alternatives to long-term target Emre Can.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However, Manchester United are also interested in signing Ramsey this summer and Mourinho has already spoken to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to try and force through a £35m move for a player who he rates higher than Pogba, according to the Sun.





Ramsey is out of contract in north London next season and a number of clubs were said to be interested in signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer in 2019.





But only United and Juventus are understood to be willing to launch a cut-price offer this summer, with the Bianconeri's interest largely resting on the future of Liverpool's Can.

Lampard has urged Arsenal to build the team around Aaron Ramsey.

Am I surprised? No. Anyone who really watches football will tell you Ramsey is one of the best central midfielders in the world. Despite playing so well for Arsenal, there is still so much more untapped potential! — LetsTalkArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) March 13, 2018

Ramsey wouldn't be the first player to swap the Emirates for Old Trafford in recent years. Former Premier League goal machine Robin van Persie made a controversial move to join United in 2012 and would go on to lift the Premier League title in Manchester.





More recently, Alexis Sánchez upped sticks to join Mourinho's side but the Chilean is yet to find his feet and replicate the same form he showed during a four-year spell in north London.