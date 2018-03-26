Report Claims Southampton Are Already Eyeing Up EPL Manager to Replace Newly Appointed Mark Hughes

Southampton are looking into the possibility of bringing in current Huddersfield boss David Wagner as manager, despite only hiring Mark Hughes a matter of day ago, according to the Sun.

Hughes was given the Saints job just 12 days ago, after Mauricio Pellegrino was sacked. However, it seems the club are already planning for life beyond the former Wales and Blackburn Rovers boss.





Recent reports suggest that Wagner is looking to leave Huddersfield at the end of the season - even if they retain their Premier League status - and the race for his signature is already hotting up, with Borussia Dortmund also linked.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Hughes was only given a short-term deal at Southampton, but will be hoping to keep the job beyond the end of the season at least, particularly if he saves the club from relegation.

However, Wagner, who could be open to offers this summer, has impressed in the Premier League this season, with his style of play and culture earning him plenty of plaudits throughout the season.

Both managers main focus for now will be making sure their respective clubs avoid relegation into the Championship.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Huddersfield currently sit 15th in the table and three points clear of the relegation zone. Southampton on the other hand sit 18th and are currently two points adrift of safety.

The Terriers will be solely focused on Premier League survival, whereas Hughes will have the small matter of an FA Cup semi-final on his mind after beating Wigan.

If he can work his way past Chelsea into a cup final, 'Sparky' will surely increase his chances of keeping his job come the end of the season.

Southampton are also faced with the tougher domestic run-in, faced with the task of playing three of the top six in the final weeks of the season.