REVEALED: The Unusual Lengths Alvaro Morata Went to in Order to Break Goalless Streak

A tattoo parlour in Fulham has revealed the lengths Alvaro Morata went to break his recent goalless streak - going as far as to get 'lucky' new ink.

The Spaniard headed to a tattoo artist in Fulham who has previously done work for the likes of former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho and Eden Hazard.

After getting inked, Morata went on to end his run of 13 games without a goal with a cool finish past Kasper Schmeichel in Chelsea's 2-1 FA Cup quarter final victory over Leicester.

The tattoo was kept a secret until the £60m forward broke his duck, and after his goal against Leicester, Fulham Tattoo posted on Instagram: ''We had the pleasure of tattooing Chelsea FC’s Alvaro Morata a few weeks ago.

''He asked us to keep it quiet until he scored again as he thought the new tattoo would bring him some luck, so after his goal last weekend here it is. Top top bloke and we all enjoyed talking football with him.''

The 25-year-old moved to Chelsea from Real Madrid for £60m in the summer and started life in the Premier League brilliantly before slumping to a goal scoring drought that stretched back to Boxing Day.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Morata fell out of favour with manager Antonio Conte and it was looking like the Spanish striker would be yet another flop up front for Chelsea.

However, he will now be hoping to push on after breaking his duck, and regain his place in the side. Morata will need to put in some fine performances before the end of the season to earn himself a place in Spain's World Cup squad.