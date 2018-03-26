​Thibaut Courtois Commits to Next Season at Chelsea But Wants Future Plans Finalized

By 90Min
March 26, 2018

Thibaut Courtois has revealed he will be at Chelsea next season but has remained coy on whether that will be his last with the club. 

The 25-year-old has made little secret of his desires to one day return to LaLiga, where he featured on loan with Atletico Madrid for three years, and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has earmarked the Belgian as a potential summer target as he looks to rebuild his squad. 

However, while speaking to Sporza, the shot-stopper has insisted he is still happy at Chelsea, and despite his contract expiring at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, his goals have remained the same. 

"I am still proud to play at Chelsea and I want to achieve success", Courtois said. "I have one year [left on my] contract and feel good at Chelsea, at the end of the season we will sit down together and set out a vision.

"I know that I will be at Chelsea next year as well."

While the Belgium international's comments will alleviate some of the Chelsea fans' fears over his departure to Real Madrid this summer, the custodian also revealed that he wants to finalise his future before heading to the World Cup in Russia to block any unwanted distractions. 

"If I go to the World Cup with a clear idea, sign or wait another year, then I have a clear head at the tournament", he added.

Reports claim that Courtois is eyeing a 100% wage increase to his already substantial £100,000-a-week deal at Stamford Bridge to stay, with the west Londoners also attempting to tie international teammate Eden Hazard down with Los Blancos again said to be showing interest. 

