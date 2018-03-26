As part of the United States, Canada, and Mexico bidding for the 2026 World Cup, several stadium have been proposed as hosting sites for the event.

Each of the federations previously announced 23 cities that will vie to host games.

"Canada, Mexico, and the United States have joined together to deliver a United Bid that offers FIFA the power of unity, the promise of certainty, and the potential of extraordinary opportunity – for the EVENT, the GAME, the FANS, and the WORLD," part of the statement from #United2026 said.

The countries proposed that MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, host the final, with the semifinals being held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

MetLife Stadium can hold more than 83,000 spectators, while AT&T Stadium will hold 100,000, and Atlanta's new stadium having a capacity 42,500 for soccer, which can be expanded to 71,000.

Morocco has also bid on the games, with FIFA making their final decision in June. The 2026 World Cup will also be the first tournament to have a 48-team field.