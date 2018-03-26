VIDEO: Gareth Bale Puts BT Sport Presenter to Shame With Impressive 'Boxing' Performance

A host of sporting stars donned gloves and head guards on Friday night to raise money for Sport Relief - but one of the most exciting 'boxing' talents from the world of football was absent from the event entirely, out in China with his Wales teammates.

Back in August though, Bale faced off with BT Sport's Jake Humphrey and competed in a 'boxing machine' challenge. Humphrey started by achieving a score of 648 - just 99 points off the machine's high score.

Bale then stepped up and blew the presenter out of the water with a first score of 741, before smashing the machine's record with a 763 piledriver.

He may want to follow in the footsteps of previous footballers turned boxers such as Curtis Woodhouse, who made 350 appearances in his football career for sides such as Hull City and Peterborough United. He retired in 2012, but took up boxing during his career in 2006, juggling the two sports together. He still boxes now, and has won 24 out of his 31 fights.

Other examples include Tommy Martin and Leon McKenzie. Perhaps more well known players who have taken up boxing are Rio Ferdinand, who is set to debut in the sport this year, and Wayne Bridge who made his debut on Sport Relief last week.

Maybe Bale will look to take up boxing - he has the time to train this summer, with Wales missing from the World Cup in Russia.