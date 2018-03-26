'We'll See What Happens': Real Madrid Starlet Martin Odegaard Uncertain on Future

Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard, who is currently out on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side Heerenveen, has confirmed that he'll return to his parent club in the summer, but admitted that he doesn't know what his future holds.

The Norwegian, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu amid much fanfare and even comparisons to Lionel Messi, admitted he wants to find a club that will allow him to play at the highest level possible, as his pathway to the first team at Real Madrid looks increasingly difficult.





Odegaard rose through the ranks of Norwegian side Stromsgodset until he was snapped up by La Liga giants Real Madrid. Since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 19-year-old has struggled to live up to the hype and has made just a single first team appearance for Los Blancos.

The Norway international subsequently joined Heerenveen on an 18-month loan deal in January of last year. This season, Odegaard has made 23 league starts for the 10th-placed Eredivisie side, but has contributed just two goals and one assist.

When asked about his immediate future, the teenager replied, as quoted by Diario AS: "I will try to finish the season in the best way possible and return to Real Madrid in the summer for preseason training. Later, we will see what happens.

"The decision [future] is not made. Another loan? It could be, but this is not the right moment to speak about it.





"I have always said that the important thing is to play and I want to find a club that allows me to play minutes at the highest level," he continued.

"I don't regret the decision. I accept what I choose and I am happy. I knew that I would have to have patience because Real Madrid are the best team in the world."