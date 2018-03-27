AC Milan Coach Gennaro Gattuso Set to Be Rewarded With Contract to 2021 After Form Turnaround

AC Milan legend and coach Gennaro Gattuso will shortly extend his contract with the club until the end of the 2020/21 season after enjoying success since taking over from the dismissed Vincenzo Montella in November.

Despite an exit from the Europa League, Gattuso has steered Milan to the final of the Coppa Italia where the Rossoneri will meet Juventus in May, while his team have won eight of their last nine Serie A games and are unbeaten in the league since 23rd December.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Milan are now in sixth place and are just five points off a Champions League place, with momentum very much on their side.

News of Gattuso's reportedly imminent new contract comes from several Italian outlets, including Tuttosport, Corriere dello Sport, Mediaset and Sky Italia.

Since Massimiliano Allegri left San Siro to join Juventus in 2014, Montella is the only Milan coach to survive more than one season, with Clarence Seedorf, Filippo Inzaghi, Sinisa Mihajlovic and short-term appointment Cristian Brocchi all coming and going in that time.

At 56.2%, Gattuso so far has a better win percentage than all of them and will hope that things continue as they have been going in recent weeks.

Gattuso spent 13 years as a Milan player between 1999 and 2012, winning two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia, two Champions Leagues and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Speculation this week has suggested that his former Milan and Italy team-mate Andrea Pirlo is set to begin his coaching career after being approached to join the national side as an assistant.