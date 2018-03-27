Arsenal Handed Double Injury Boost Ahead of Stoke Clash as Attacking Pair Return to Training

Arsenal have received a great injury boost in the form of France striker Alexandre Lacazette and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who have both returned to training.

Lacazette has been out since mid-February after undergoing knee surgery, while Ramsey was left out of the Welsh squad's China Cup squad so he could have a “small procedure” done, according to Arsene Wenger.

Both of the players were pictured in training on Tuesday and are likely to be fit for the Gunners' clash with Stoke City at the Emirates on Sunday.





Lacazette's return, in particular, is great for Arsenal as January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot compete in the Europa League, having already played for Borussia Dortmund in Europe this season.

(You may also be interested in: 7 Premier League Players Who Need to Rediscover Their Best Form to Save Their Clubs From Relegation)

Wenger also has Danny Welbeck available, with the striker helping the London-based side past AC Milan in the last round. Yet Lacazette should be a welcome sight.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The manager will be hoping his side can avenge the 1-0 loss suffered at the beginning of the season when the Potters visit the Emirates this weekend. Arsenal have very little hope of finishing in the top four this season, with fourth-placed Spurs now 13 points ahead.

They will probably be rooting for Chelsea on Sunday, with Antonio Conte's men set to host their bitter rivals at Stamford Bridge.