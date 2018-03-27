Arsene Wenger Praises Spurs Pair & Claims They'll Lead 'Very Efficient' England at World Cup

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has singled out Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Dele Alli for praise, and has admitted that they will help England flourish at the upcoming World Cup.

Kane has scored 35 goals in 39 appearances for Tottenham so far this season, while Dele has scored 10 goals and recorded 16 assists.

Both players are expected to be in Gareth Southgate's starting eleven for the World Cup, and, speaking to beIN SPORTS (via the Metro), Wenger thinks that both players will contribute to a successful campaign for England

"England [could go to the final] because they have a good young generation," he said.

"They are very efficient with Harry Kane and Dele Alli and all these players that score many goals now at international level."





Kane made his international debut in March 2015, and has scored 12 goals in the Three Lions shirt, while teammate Alli got his chance seven months later, and has two goals for his country.

Striker Kane has missed the last four international friendlies due to different injuries, the latest being damage to his ankle ligaments, which he sustained in the Premier League win over Bournemouth earlier in the month.

However, he is expected to be fit for the end of the season, and barring any other setback, will be on the plane to Russia in the summer

The two have not been short of praise over recent times, with striking partner Heung-min Son recently describing Kane as 'the best in the world', and England and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard claiming that Dele Alli is 'ready for the world stage'.

Alli will be able to further impress when England play Italy at Wembley Stadium tonight (Tuesday), while Kane is expected to be back in action next month.