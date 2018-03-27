Diego Simeone Could Be Left With Just 12 Players for La Liga Clash As Gimenez Picks Up Foot Injury

Atletico Madrid have been dealt another injury blow after defender Jose Maria Gimenez sustained a foot injury while playing for Uruguay.

The 23-year-old was forced to withdraw after just six minutes of Monday's China Cup final victory over Wales, after Welsh midfielder Andy King inadvertently landed on Gimenez's ankle as he attempted to clear the ball.

Informe de Sanidad de la AUF sobre lesión de José María Giménez:https://t.co/sf7Q6tJhCu pic.twitter.com/bH5Tkr9Bsm — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) March 26, 2018

He was replaced by former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates and later underwent medical tests to determine the extent of the injury.

Gimenez is expected to miss Sunday's La Liga game against Deportivo, although he will have further tests upon his return to Madrid - as Marca have reported.

The news is the latest in a series of blows for manager Diego Simeone, as Mundo Deportivo have reported that the Atleti manager could be left with just 12 available players for their upcoming Deportivo La Coruña clash on April 1.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Atletico's squad was left thin by the departures of Yannick Carrasco, Nicolas Gaitan and Miguel Angel Moya last month.





Gimenez, should he be ruled out for Sunday's game, could be joined on the sidelines by Juanfran, Vitolo and Antoine Griezmann.

Simeone could be forced to bring a number of homegrown young players into his squad.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak also returned to Atletico Madrid early after fears over his fitness on international duty with Slovakia.

"The Atletico Madrid doctors communicated with their counterparts at Slovenia and explained the injury niggles our goalkeeper Jan Oblak has had in recent weeks," a club statement said.

"In order to avoid a setback, the Slovenian medical services have decided that he won't take part in their upcoming international fixture."