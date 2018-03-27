England rounded off their March friendlies with a controversy-filled 1-1 draw with Italy on Tuesday evening, as VAR took the headlines at the national stadium once again.

The Three Lions opened the scoring midway through the first half as Jamie Vardy took advantage of a quick free-kick to leather home his seventh international goal.

However, as the contest entered its final five minutes, Lorenzo Insigne leveled things up from the penalty spot after James Tarkowski was penalized due to seemingly stepping on Federico Chiesa's foot and sending the attacker tumbling to the floor inside the area.

The late equalizer brings an end to England's sensational defensive run; however, it will leave boss Gareth Southgate with plenty of positives to mull over as the World Cup gets ever nearer.

An emotional prelude enveloped an 82,500-strong Wembley Stadium as those in north London remembered three of footballing's most respected men; Jimmy Armfield, Cyrille Regis and Davide Astori.

However, despite the spirit of two of England's greats being celebrated, John Stones' opening moments seemed anything but, with the Manchester City center back hesitating on two occasions and affording Italy's Ciro Immobile a chance to continue his high scoring campaign.

But fortunately for the hosts, a combination of the 23-year-old's recovering block as well as an impotent early Azzurri leading line allowed Three Lions goalkeeper Jack Butland to remain untested.

And the bizarrely blunt visiting strike force continued to spurn chances inside the opening quarter, with the Lazio talisman, again, failing to force the Stoke City shot-stopper into action despite latching onto a beautifully delivered cross from the right-hand side unchallenged while six yards from goal.

However, as is often the case, the visitors' lack of attacking prowess came back to haunt them midway through the first half, as England found the breakthrough thanks to a rifled finish from Vardy.

Raheem Sterling forced his way through the Italy defense before eventually being bundled to the floor. But Jesse Lingard's alertness to take the free kick quickly allowed the Leicester City striker through on goal before the 31-year-old found the roof of the net - as he dispatched his right-footed rocket past the advancing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The quick restart catches Italy napping. Jamie Vardy gives England a 1-0 lead (via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/ue4FcQnhQw — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 27, 2018

As the remainder of the opening 45 minutes ticked on, the Three Lions gradually grew into the contest, with Ashley Young's flash just wide of the Azzurri upright inches away from doubling the hosts' lead.

However, as German referee Denis Aytekin brought the first half to a close, Southgate's men trundled into to the home dressing room with a single goal advantage; somewhat arguably fortunate, considering their shaky start.

Following the break, England continued to build their performance, with the opening quarter of the second half seeing the leaders gradually creating an increased number of opportunities. However, aside from a stinging Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain effort from the edge of the area, Donnarumma remained comfortable.

But as the tie encroached the final 10 minutes, Insigne came inches away from undoing all of the Three Lions' good work as the Napoli pace merchant latched onto a cheeky dink in behind the defense.

However, the 26-year-old's volleyed attempt from a tight angle looped past the motionless Butland, and fortunately, for the Englishman, also skipped alongside the woodwork on its way out of play.

But as it seemed the hosts were set to record their sixth consecutive clean sheet, Italy were awarded a penalty following referee Aytekin's decision to consult VAR.

England denied by VAR and a late Insigne penalty but was the referee right to overturn his original decision? #ENGITA pic.twitter.com/ZkRapi6g7B — Times Sport (@TimesSport) March 27, 2018

Debutant Tarkowski was deemed to have impeded Chiesa as the 20-year-old drove into the area, allowing Insigne to step up from 12 yards and smash his spot into the bottom left-hand corner to level things up.

That is the way things stayed, bringing an end to England's impressive run of five games without conceding but offering plenty food for thought for Southgate with two friendlies remaining ahead of their travels to Russia.