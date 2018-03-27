England and Italy will face off at Wembley Stadium in an international friendly match on Tuesday.

England beat the Netherlands 1–0 in a friendly Friday, with Jesse Lingard's second-half goal being the difference. Goals have been hard to come by for England under manager Gareth Southgate recently, though, with the Three Lions failing to score multiple goals in each of their last five matches–a span in which they've gone 3-0-2.

Italy missed qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after losing to Sweden in a playoff in November. The team hasn't won a match since October after losing to Argentina 2-0 in a friendly on Friday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.