The last time Germany and Brazil met, it resulted in one of the more shocking results in World Cup history, and the two giants of the game will renew acquaintances at last, nearly four years later.

The 7-1 destruction in the 2014 World Cup semifinals still lingers for Brazil as it guns for its record sixth World Cup title this summer in Russia, and the Seleção face a psychological hurdle in the rematch vs. Germany in Berlin on Tuesday. The nations are currently the top two in FIFA's world rankings and are considered among the favorites to lift the trophy in a few months.

Much like in the 2014 meeting, Neymar is out injured, but Tite's squad has become more balanced and less reliant on their centerpiece, and they'll be put to the test by Jogi Low's well-oiled, yet rotated machine.

Germany thought it may have won a penalty in the seventh minute through Leroy Sane, who blazed down the left wing on a lightning-quick counter attack after Brazil gave away possession in the final third, but no call was given and play continued on.

Brazil threatened in the 11th minute–oddly when the first of Germany's seven goals was scored in 2014–with Philippe Coutinho possessing deep in the Germany box, but he elected to lay it off instead of fire at goal from a tight angle, and Germany cleared the danger.

Ilkay Gundogan had the next chance of the match in the 17th minute. Julian Draxler completed a well-timed run in behind and hit a cut-back pass for the Man City midfielder just inside the Brazil box, but his first-time effort was completely mishit, looping out of play despite him having a clear shooting lane from 18 yards.

Germany is in Group F at the World Cup along with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Brazil will face off against Costa Rica, Switzerland and Serbia in Group E. If they both win their groups, they'll be on opposite ends of the knockout bracket, meaning they could only meet again in the World Cup final.