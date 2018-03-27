Ian Wright Warns Liverpool to Expect Bayern Munich to Make Summer Move for Star Forward

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has suggested that Bayern Munich will turn their attention to Liverpool star Roberto Firmino should they lose Robert Lewandowski to Real Madrid in the summer.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a summer move away from the Allianz Arena since January and has reportedly told Bayern that he wants to leave the club and, more specifically, join Real Madrid.

Recent reports claim that the Poland international and Los Blancos have reached an agreement in principle for the Bayern Munich striker to join the La Liga outfit ahead of next season - although that has been disputed by the Bavarians chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Firmino has 4 no look goals this season. pic.twitter.com/Bu47O2qKCY — AnfieldNation (@AnfieldNation) March 17, 2018

Ian Wright is among a number of pundits and journalists who have speculated that Lewandowski's potential sale could spell trouble for Liverpool, with the Gunners legend telling Sky Sports, (via the Liverpool Echo): “They are talking about Lewandowski to Real Madrid.

“If that happens Bayern want Bobby Firmino. Firmino is an excellent nine and a half. He is unbelievable."

7 - Roberto Firmino (3 assists) and Mo Salah (4 assists) have combined for more goals than any other duo in the Premier League this season. Telepathy. pic.twitter.com/iyeQzXjBaM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2018

Firmino signed for Liverpool from German side Hoffenheim in 2015 for a £29m fee. The 26-year-old has made a total 96 appearances and scored 35 goals for the Merseyside club since his move.

This season, the Brazilian international has scored a career-best haul of 23 goals across all competitions - an impressive contribution which has not gone unnoticed.

The Reds will be bracing themselves for a number of offers in the summer. Bayern have been previously linked with a move for Mohamed Salah, while Real Madrid are also reportedly keen on landing the Egyptian star in the summer.