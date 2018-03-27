Juventus Face 'Tough' Task to Sign Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Amid Growing Premier League Interest

Juventus may 'find it tough' to land Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the summer, despite having identified him as a prime target.

CalcioMercato have reported that interest from Premier League clubs, as well as the Welshman's contractual situation, have left Juventus in a difficult situation.





The Serie A champions are believed to have made an approach and opened discussions with Ramsey. However, the 27-year-old is expected to see out his contract, which expires in 2019, before making a decision on his future.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ramsey reportedly wants a substantial pay rise, and could opt to leave the Emirates if his demands are not met.

Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the Wales international, which could make things more complicated for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have other targets likely to be prioritised. Emre Can, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Cristante are said to be higher up the shortlist than Ramsey.

Manchester United Line Up Shock Summer Move for Arsenal Midfield Star Aaron Ramsey https://t.co/tGzKUzEisf — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) March 20, 2018

Ramsey is currently sidelined with an injury, and missed Wales' China Cup final defeat against Uruguay on Monday.

His national team coach, Ryan Giggs, last week urged him to sort out his contract situation as quickly as possible.

(You may also be interested in Report Claims Jose Mourinho Rates £35m Arsenal Midfielder Higher Than Maligned Paul Pogba)

“I hope Aaron sorts it out sooner rather than later,” said Giggs. “Any player having talks with contracts you want it sorted out as quickly as possible.

“He's at a good club. From a personal point of view when you're at a club you're used to it can help you. You know all the staff and the players.

“I was always happy, there was always a challenge at United so I never saw any reason to leave. I was happy playing my football. I never got bored or felt the need to go anywhere else.”