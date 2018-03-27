Leicester Journalist Claims Riyad Mahrez Will Finally Get Desired Move Away This Summer

Riyad Mahrez is likely to get his desired move away from the King Power stadium during the summer transfer window, according to one Leicester journalist.

Mahrez has tried to engineer a move away from the King Power Stadium for the last two transfer windows, including a 10-day absence following failed bids from Manchester City on transfer deadline day.

Rob Tanner of the Leicester Mercury has now disappointed Foxes fans everywhere by suggesting that this summer could be the time the 2016 PFA Player of the Year could finally move on.

"As long as someone makes an appropriate bid, yes I think it will be third time lucky for Mahrez," he wrote in the Leicester Mercury, when asked if Mahrez will leave in the summer.

"The last two transfer windows have been dominated by his efforts to leave, some of it comical and some of it damaging.

"City may now decide it is time to let him go, but he still has two years left on his contract so he won’t be going for peanuts."

Leicester turned down bids from Roma last summer, while also rejecting down bids of up to £50m with add-ons from Manchester City in January, and the reporter believes that it will take a big bid in order to prise the winger away from the midlands.

"Manchester City’s bid of £50million plus a player they rated at £15m wasn’t the going rate for a player of his talents, so clubs are going to have to get serious. Plus, not many clubs will be able to afford the asking price," he continued.

"Mahrez wants a Champions League club, but outside of the English clubs, plus the European heavyweights like Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, not many will have the finances to meet City’s asking price. It will be interesting to see how it develops."

Mahrez has made a total of 171 appearances so far for Leicester, scoring 46 goals, and was pivotal in the historic 2015/16 title-winning team.