Mexico and Croatia face off Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas as both sides gear up for the World Cup.

Mexico is coming off a 3–0 victory over Iceland at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area on Friday. Marco Fabian opened the scoring and Miguel Layun scored the final two goals for El Tri. If Javier Hernandez, who did not appear in the Iceland match, takes the field in Texas it would be his 100th career international cap.

Croatia lost 2–0 to Peru in Miami on Friday, though the Croatians dominated possession and out-shot the Peruvians.

Mexico’s next set of friendlies begins May 28 against Wales, while Croatia is next in action against Brazil on June 3.

How to Watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FS1/Unimas

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.