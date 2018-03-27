Real Madrid Make Liverpool Linked Roma Stopper Their Number One Priority This Summer

Real Madrid have made Roma keeper Alisson Becker their number one goalkeeping target, according to reports in Spain.

Real have been on the look out for a new goalkeeper for some time, and after a January move for Athletic Club's Kepa Arrizabalaga fel through the Champions League holders have been linked with the likes of Manchester United's David De Gea and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.





However, according to Marca, Los Blancos have now set their sights on Alisson, and have earmarked the Brazilian stopper as their top summer target.

With both De Gea and Courtois all but publicly confirming that they will stay in the Premier League next season, and their clubs determined to keep hold of them, Real will have to work hard in order to prise them away from England.

With this in mind, the Spanish giants have decided that Alisson will provide a better value for money buy, with Roma potentially willing to do a deal at a price between €50-60m.





The Brazil international's wage demands would also be around half of what De Gea would demand, according to the report, and therefore a significantly more economical investment by the club.

ALISSON with TITE:



Matches: 14

Goals conceded: 3

Goals conceded per game: 0.2

Mins per goal conceded: 424



[via GLOBO] pic.twitter.com/ic4Rs2iN2U — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) March 25, 2018

Alisson has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent times, with Liverpool reportedly showing an interest in the 25-year-old, although his agent claimed last week that there was never any contact between himself and the English club.

The keeper has played every league and European game for Roma so far this season, keeping 17 clean sheets.

He also has 14 clean sheets in 23 games for Brazil, including a shutout in a goalless draw against England at Wembley back in November.