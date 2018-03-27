Reds Fans Relish Gini Wijnaldum's Dominant Performance As Netherlands Brush Portugal Aside

By 90Min
March 27, 2018

Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum was deployed in a midfield three for the Netherlands in their 3-0 victory over Portugal on Monday night.

The 27-year-old arrived at Anfield in 2016 as a more attacking midfielder, but has been deployed in a range of roles by Jurgen Klopp - including once in central defence.

However, while Wijnaldum has found himself in and out of favour at club level, he is a constant starter for his national team, with Ronald Koeman seemingly getting the best out of the former Newcastle man.

Wijnaldum played in the centre of a three-man midfield, alongside Brighton's Davy Propper and Ajax's Donny van de Beek. 

The former Newcastle player helped guide Holland to victory, with all three goals being scored in the first half, before the midfielder was substituted on 67mins - departing the pitch with a 92% pass success rate.

Liverpool fans on Twitter clearly took notice of the display and urged Klopp to use the midfielder in a similar position.

