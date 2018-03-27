Reds Fans Relish Gini Wijnaldum's Dominant Performance As Netherlands Brush Portugal Aside

Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum was deployed in a midfield three for the Netherlands in their 3-0 victory over Portugal on Monday night.

The 27-year-old arrived at Anfield in 2016 as a more attacking midfielder, but has been deployed in a range of roles by Jurgen Klopp - including once in central defence.

However, while Wijnaldum has found himself in and out of favour at club level, he is a constant starter for his national team, with Ronald Koeman seemingly getting the best out of the former Newcastle man.

Good vibes tonight in Geneva! 3 goals, a clean sheet and a solid team performance, we can build on this. Thanks for the support and have a safe trip back👍🏾🦁🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/XVv5DKrlbO — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 26, 2018

Wijnaldum played in the centre of a three-man midfield, alongside Brighton's Davy Propper and Ajax's Donny van de Beek.

The former Newcastle player helped guide Holland to victory, with all three goals being scored in the first half, before the midfielder was substituted on 67mins - departing the pitch with a 92% pass success rate.

Liverpool fans on Twitter clearly took notice of the display and urged Klopp to use the midfielder in a similar position.

Wijnaldum running circles around Bruno Fernandes. — Michael (@NNBoy_96) March 26, 2018

Very interesting to see Pröpper's further development into more of a holding role. And a logical consequence of him being successful there is that Wijnaldum is now playing better in a more suitable role for him. #PORxNED — Thomas Schaling (@ThomasSchaling) March 26, 2018

So glad Wijnaldum finally stept up in the national team as a character in the dressing room and on the pitch against Portugal last night.



We've got 2 of the most important players of the dutch national team at Liverpool and I couldn't be happier. — 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) March 27, 2018

Midfield suited to transition football. Wijnaldum doesn't like possession, nor does Propper. Strootman holding makes more sense, Wijnaldum and Propper workhorses either side — TheFirstPhase (@TheFirstPhase) March 26, 2018

