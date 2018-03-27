Roma Director Monchi Confirms Barcelona Interest in Top Talent Cengiz Ünder

Roma sporting director Monchi has confirmed that La Liga giants Barcelona have expressed interest in talented young Turkish winger Cengiz Ünder, a player who only arrived in Italy last summer but who is already making a name for himself.





Monchi has been made aware of the interest by Turkish agent Bayram Tutumlu, but clarified that Barça or any other club are yet to make a 'big offer' for Ünder.

Given the 20-year-old's progress since arriving from Turkish upstarts Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017, the Roma official added that he isn't surprised clubs are interested.

"Bayram Tutumlu, who has a good relationship with Barcelona, told me that they have asked for the boy," Monchi is quoted as saying by Sport.

"We do not have any big offers, but surely many teams will follow him , because his youth and his goals help. Cengiz is still a young player, but if we all help him he can become important because he has the conditions for it."

Ünder has played 21 times in Serie A for Roma this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist. He has started 12 of those games, including eight of the last nine, during which time the youngster has scored all of his goals.

Ünder made his Champions League debut last month when Roma faced Shakhtar Donetsk in the Last 16 of the competition. It was he who scored the crucial away goal in the first leg that ultimately put the Giallorossi into the quarter finals after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

As chance would have it, Barça will now have the perfect opportunity to get a close look at Ünder when they meet Roma over two legs in the next round next month.

