Ronaldinho Reveals He Came Within 48 Hours of Joining Man Utd Before Career-Defining Barcelona Move

Ronaldinho has revealed that he very nearly opted to join Manchester United over Barcelona in 2003.

The legendary Brazilian - who went on to win the Champions League and two FIFA World Player of the Year awards while in Catalonia - was at Paris Saint-Germain and had been identified by Old Trafford chiefs as an ideal replacement for Real Madrid-bound David Beckham.

United began discussions with Ronaldinho but he was courted by newly appointed Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and chose a switch to the Nou Camp.

JOSE LUIS ROCA/GettyImages

"It almost happened," Ronaldinho told FourFourTwo. "It was a matter of 48 hours but Sandro Rosell had told me way before I got the offer: 'If I become Barca president, will you come?' I said yes.

"It was only a matter of details with United when Rosell called to say he was going to win the elections there. And I had promised to him that I’d play for Barça…It was a quick negotiation.

"I told the English I had chosen Barça. It was the right choice. Brazilians have always loved Barça. We have a history there. Off the pitch it is like nowhere else in Europe, so we are always happy playing there. I miss Barcelona a lot."

AFP/GettyImages

Ronaldinho also spoke briefly of Blackburn's ambitious attempt to lure him to the Premier League in 2011 following their takeover by Venky's.

"About Blackburn: we talked to them, but I wanted to come back home to Brazil," Ronaldinho added.

Instead, the 2002 World Cup winner chose to join Flamengo and saw out the remainder of his career in his homeland.