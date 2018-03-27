Two of the top contenders for the 2018 World Cup title continue preparations against one another in Madrid, as Spain hosts Argentina.

Lionel Messi is an injury scratch, taking some of the luster from the matchup, but it still boasts plenty of star power. Spain, fresh off a 1-1 draw vs. defending World Cup champion Germany, is boosted by the likes of Isco, David Silva, Marco Asensio and David de Gea, while Argentina counters with Gonzalo Higuain, Ever Banega and rising star Lautaro Martinez, as manager Jorge Sampaoli seeks a winning combination. Without Messi, Argentina dispatched Italy 2-0 on Friday.

Higuain nearly struck first, wasting a golden, albeit difficult, chance in the eighth minute. Off the counterattack, he was gifted with a perfect cross from the left, but the Juventus forward bounced his first-time chance just over the bar.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout this anticipated showdown (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

#VamosArgentina Así formará el conjunto nacional 🇦🇷 para el amistoso ante #España 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/wjzXZ04tIn — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) March 27, 2018

Spain and Argentina could meet again in the World Cup quarterfinals, if both win their groups and their respective round-of-16 games. Spain is grouped with Portugal, Morocco and Iran, while Argentina must navigate a foursome that includes Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria.