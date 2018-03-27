Spanish Report Claims Barcelona Star Ousmane Dembele Wants Summer Move to Arsenal

Ousmane Dembele is looking for a summer move away from Barcelona and has told Arsenal that he wants to be reunited with former teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report from Spanish rumours outlet Don Balon.

The report claims that Dembele, who only arrived at Barca from Dortmund in the summer for a £100m fee, believes his chances of playing regular minutes next season will be severely hampered by the rumoured arrival of compatriot Antoine Griezmann, and the player is consequently mulling over three possible exit options.

Aubameyang shouts out #AFTV while on instagram live with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele pic.twitter.com/UrXOvuoD2W — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) March 16, 2018

His preferred option is to move to north London where he will be reunited with his former Dortmund teammate Aubameyang. As per the report, Dembele has already informed the Gunners that he is keen on a move.

Another option for the 20-year-old is to move in the opposite direction to Girezmann and join Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona intending to include the youngster in any deal in order to reduce the £100m release clause in Griezmann's contract.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The last option available to the French international is a summer move to Liverpool.





The report claims that Real Madrid will make a €160m offer for Reds' star player Mohamed Salah at the end of the season - an offer which Salah is reportedly set to snub - and that Jurgen Klopp may then use those funds in order to finance a move for Dembele.





Since his arrival at the Camp Nou in the summer, Dembele has suffered from a number of serious injury problems and has consequently managed only five La Liga starts. Across all competitions so far, the France international has provided four assists and scored one goal in 14 appearances.