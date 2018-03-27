TBT: West Ham Tried Signing Liverpool Hotshot Mohamed Salah Back in 2015

Mohamed Salah has become the Premier League's latest sensation, having returned after a failed spell with Chelsea to join Liverpool.

The Egyptian speedster has already racked up 36 goals in all competitions this season - 28 in the top flight - and is on the verge of stopping Harry Kane's Golden Boot run.

Salah has now become a target for European giants Real Madrid, and will see Liverpool earn upwards of £160m if he does make a move to the Bernabeu. But, according to the Mirror, he was wanted by West Ham when he was valued at just £17m.

The Hammers reportedly tried to get the attacker on a loan deal with an option to buy from Chelsea in 2015 after he impressed during a loan spell at Fiorentina. A 2015 report from said source claimed that Slaven Bilic had approached the Blues before the 2015/16 campaign. But he ended up moving to Roma instead.

Bilic took West Ham fans for a wild ride that season, with Dimitri Payet lighting the Premier League up en route to a seventh-place finish for West Ham, who actually ended the term just four points shy of the top four.

Given Salah's record both in Italy and in England (on the second try), it's pretty safe to assume that Bilic's Hammers could have possibly finished in the top four if they had managed to land the Egyptian on loan.

So by the looks of things, Chelsea aren't the only ones feeling regretful over the Liverpool star, whom they could have really used this season, given the way things are going.