Young Defender Claims He Left Huddersfield for Non-League Football in Order to Toughen Up

Huddersfield Town academy product Fraser Horsfall claims he thought it better to hone his skills in non-league competition and learn football's aggressive side instead of sticking with the Terriers.

Horsfall, a 21-year-old defender, joined Town at the age of 10 and worked his way up to their Under-23 side, but ultimately cancelled his contract to sign for Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"Huddersfield like to pass it, they do that now in the Premier League, so from a young age I've always been taught that," the defender told the Non-League Paper (H/T The Huddersfield Daily Examiner).

"But I've had to learn the nasty side of it. It's really physical and you have to adapt to it. You can be as good on the ball as you like, but you can't teach the aggressive side. You've got to learn that and I think I am."

"It was a big decision for me, but I couldn't say no to the opportunity at Kidderminster. Ever since I went on loan for the first time in my career a couple of seasons ago, I've always said you've got to get out there and play men's football."

Horsfall's exploits have since earned him a call-up to England C, which is made up of players selected from outside of the EFL. And he credits his experience in non-league football for the improvement in his game, which he says is the 'best thing' for young players.

👏👏 Congratulations go to defender Fraser Horsfall who has this evening been called up to the England C squad for the forthcoming game against Wales! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/lyr5kHdT9I — Official Harriers (@khfcofficial) March 17, 2018

"It's the best thing for young players, especially as a centre-half. I've been playing at this level for a good season now and you learn a lot," he continued.

"It's all part of my development and I'll keep striving and working hard."