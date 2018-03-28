Agent Insists 'Only Premier League Clubs' Can Afford Napoli Star Amid Ongoing Transfer Links

Napoli midfielder Jorginho could be on his way out of the club this summer, with his agent suggesting a big money move to the Premier League is on the cards.

The 26-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in recent days after impressing in Gli Azzurri's Serie A title bid this season.

His agent Joao Santos has repeatedly hinted that his client could be tempted by a move despite their impressive form, though his latest comments suggest only the Premier League has the financial capability to make it happen.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"Future in England? He has a certain value for Napoli, a certain figure that almost only Premier League clubs can afford," he told Radio CRC, via Mail Online Sport.

"He's being followed by big teams and that's normal because he plays at the highest levels for Napoli, plus we're talking about an international player now.

"As for Napoli, we haven't received a contract offer from them yet. Release clause? I don't agree with them. Napoli want to set it at €100m (£87m), while we want it at €20m (£17.5m). It’s best to just not put one in."

Despite suggesting that his client's future in Naples looks to be uncertain, Santos reiterated Jorginho's commitment to the cause for the remainder of this season at least.

He added: "Jorginho's only thinking about Napoli and we must wait until the end of the season to make certain assessments."

The Italian international, who featured in the 1-1 draw against England on Tuesday night, has earned various plaudits for his performances this season, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola labelling him as "marvellous" after the two met in the group stages of the Champions League earlier this season.