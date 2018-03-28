Ale No Mates: Interesting Details Regarding Alexis Sanchez's January Move to Man Utd Revealed

Respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed some interesting background details behind Alexis Sanchez's move from Arsenal to Manchester United in January.

The transfer saga was one that rumbled on for quite some time, and concluded in January when the Chilean sealed a move to Manchester United.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Arsenal had rejected a bid of £60m from Manchester City on deadline day last summer, and there were conflicted reports throughout January on where Alexis Sanchez would be playing his football before the end of the month.

It was Manchester United who beat rivals Manchester City to the signing of the Arsenal man, who had reportedly been keen on working with Pep Guardiola at City. However, United's contract offer blew any other offers out of the water and Sanchez duly signed for the Red Devils.

"Since I was a young lad I’ve always said that my dream was to play for Manchester United, and I’m not just saying that because I’m here now and today it’s come true," Sanchez told manutd.com shortly after signing for the club.

BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein - who has built a reputation as one of the most well-trusted Arsenal sources - has appeared on French TV channel beIN SPORTS to give some interesting details surrounding Sanchez's move.

Alexis was willing to join ‘any club’ in Jan if it meant he leaves Arsenal. He did not have ‘close’ friends in north london on & off the pitch. Also, he had a couple of confrontations with teammates in the training ground. — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) March 27, 2018

Ornstein made an interesting claim that Sanchez was willing to "join any club" due to not having any close friends at Arsenal.

The BBC Sport journalist also confirmed that Sanchez had been involved in "a number of training ground confrontations"

Sanchez's United teammates were furious with him during their recent Champions League exit at the hands of Sevilla. After the squad laid into him for his poor attitude in the first half, the Chilean merely shrugged his shoulders in response.

Sanchez has only scored one goal in 10 games for Manchester United since his move to Old Trafford.