Arsenal Fans React to News That They Have Joined the Race to Sign PSG Midfielder

Gunners fans have urged manager Arsene Wenger to make a move for PSG outcast Javier Pastore.

The Argentinian playmaker has found playing time hard to come by under Unai Emery, with the French club constantly looking to improve their squad as they pursue the holy grail that is the UEFA Champions League.

Pastore has only started nine games for the club this season and despite impressing at times, have barely been given a sniff all season. He is still just 28-years-old and could be seeking a move in the summer to secure more first team football.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Daily Star has recently reported that Liverpool are set to join the likes of Inter and Arsenal in the race for the midfielder.

In January, Pastore admitted that he would be interested in a move away from Paris but ruled out a move to the Premier League, revealing his desire to move to the Serie A - a league he knows well.

This has not stopped Arsenal fans getting excited over the possibility of signing the Argentine, with many suggesting he would be an upgrade on most of the Gunners midfield.

Better than the entirety of Arsenal's defensive midfield right now so of course he's in — JustaPiglet (@roasted_piglet) March 27, 2018

oh yeah he's incredible — neystore (@Hakim_psg) March 27, 2018

Pastore was tipped as one of the world's hottest prospects during his time at Palermo and when PSG secured his signature in 2011, many thought he would go on to be an ever present figure at the Parc De Princes.

However, this has not been the case. It seems Emery prefers the likes of Julian Draxler and Adrien Rabiot to the Argentinian, and it would be no surprise if he were to seek a move in the summer.