Arsenal Hopeful Over Thomas Tuchel Deal Despite Ex-BVB Boss' 'Good Impression' in Chelsea Meeting

By 90Min
March 28, 2018

Arsenal are still confident that former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel can succeed Arsène Wenger when the Frenchman's reign at the Emirates comes to an end, despite reports linking the 44-year-old with a move to Chelsea.


Tuchel is one of the most in-demand managers in Europe right now and has also been linked with jobs across the continent. The German coach is most notably believed to be on the radar of both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Despite increasing speculation suggesting that Tuchel will take over at Stamford Bridge during the summer, the Metro report that Arsenal have not lost hope in bringing the former Dortmund boss to north London.

The Gunners are set for a massive overhaul this summer and have already taken some steps in preparing for a post-Wenger era, appointing Sven Mislintat as their new chief scout and Raul Sanllehi as a head of football relations.

Tuchel's most likely destination now appears to the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Arsenal leading the race to sign the 44-year-old head coach.

Respected German journalist Raphael Honigstein recently claimed that Tuchel made a "good impression" during a meeting with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia, but he insisted that the meeting could have taken place before the start of the season.


German outlet Bild recently reported that Bayern would now be turning their attention towards RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, while the French giants from Paris are keeping their options open as they look to appoint Unai Emery's successor at the Parc des Princes.

