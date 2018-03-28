Arsenal Linked With 24-Year-Old Hoffenheim Star Ahead of Summer Recruitment Drive

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating signing Hoffenheim's Kerem Demirbay this summer. The 24-year-old, who is also linked with Liverpool, is seen as one of the club's brightest talents and could only cost the club around £20m.

With the futures of Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere (whose contract runs out this summer) currently up in the air, the club are preparing to have to recruit in the middle of the park once the season ends.

As part of the club's summer transfer business, the Evening Standard claim that the Gunners head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is said to have recommended Demirbay as an option to go for in midfield - with those that frequently watch the player seeing his best role as a deep lying playmaker.

Having gone through a hugely impressive 2016/17 campaign in the Bundesliga - leading to his debut for the German national side in the confederations Cup last summer - injuries this term have hindered the player's progress, and his form has dropped off a little.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

However, Mislintat, who is very familiar with the player having only recently joined Arsenal's recruitment team from Borussia Dortmund, seems to have Demirbay on his list as one of many German players who could slot in at the Emirates.





While Arsenal fans will no doubt be keen to see which players join their ranks this summer, the chance of a new manager will entice them even more. Links with a new boss have been going on for a while now, and recent links have fittingly seen the club rumoured to be interested in former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel - who also happens to be German.