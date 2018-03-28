Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger Gives Insight Into Why He Regularly Substitutes Alexandre Lacazette

Arsene Wenger has recently revealed why he has a tendency to substitute Alexandre Lacazette during games.

The 26-year-old joined the Gunners in the summer from Olympique Lyonnais for a fee in the region of £52m, so far scoring nine goals in 26 Premier League appearances.

Lacazette however has only completed 90 minutes for the North London side seven times in the league this season, with Wenger disclosing in a recent interview with the club's official website the reason behind why he continually subs the Frenchman.

Wenger said: "I must say that [Lacazette] plays in a position where you sub more than say a defender.





"You substitute a striker more than you would a defender, because they always have to provoke, to defend, to attack, you have to create holes in the defences. The strikers are more subbed than others."

While Lacazette has somewhat struggled in his first season in the Premier League, Wenger puts that down to an adaption period and hopes that that he can find his feet in the latter half of games.

Wenger continued, stating: "Secondly, he was in an adaptation period where I felt that, without any objective measurement, that sometimes he struggled a bit more in the second part of the game, especially in the last 20 minutes, to create the movement he can.

Back to training with my teammates // De retour à l’entraînement avec mes coéquipiers 🙌🏾⚽️💫 pic.twitter.com/CirVk2518q — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) March 26, 2018

"I put that down to an adaptation period. It was not so much physically - that didn’t drop so much - it just looked like he was a bit less sharp."

Lacazette recently returned to training following a six week absence with a knee injury, and could be in contention for the home game against Stoke City this Sunday.