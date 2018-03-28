Arsene Wenger Hit With Yet Another Injury Scare After Already Suffering Jack Wilshere Setback

Arsenal were handed yet another injury concern during the international break with Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac limping off in his side's 0-0 draw with Senegal.

The powerful defender, who can play in either a wide or central role, started the game but was forced to come off in the 70th minute with what appeared to be a knee problem.

Wenger has not always seen Kolasinac as a guaranteed starter, with young Ainsley Maitland-Niles sometimes being used as an alternative option.

However, the 24-year-old has made 20 starts in the Premier League this season, and Wenger will not want to lose him at such a crucial point of the campaign.

Arsenal will naturally want to have a strong finish to the season to propel them into the top five of the table, but the more immediate concern is their upcoming match against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-final next Thursday.

Europa League success would not only bring some much needed relief for Wenger and the players, but it appears to be the club's only avenue into next season's Champions League. Arsenal are currently 13 points adrift of Tottenham in fourth, but the winners of the Europa League automatically qualify for next season's Champions League.





Wenger will not only be sweating on the fitness of Kolasinac. Jack Wilshere suffered an injury that kept him out of both England friendlies over the international break, and will be hoping to return to action in time for the key upcoming fixtures.

Wilshere has been a bright spark in what has been a pretty disappointing season for the Gunners. He seems to have largely put his injury problems behind him and Arsenal fans will be hoping his latest setback is not a lengthy one.



