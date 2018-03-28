Arsene Wenger Reveals Desire to Manage Another Club After Finishing Contract With Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he is interested in managing another club when his time with the Gunners comes to an end. However, he insisted the decision to ultimately retire from management will come down to his 'physical status'.

As the longest-serving manager in any of Europe's top five leagues, Wenger's position has been under heavy scrutiny for several years now following a steady decline in Arsenal's fortunes, with fans and pundits alike speculating when the 68-year-old Frenchman will finally move on from the Emirates.

Speaking to BeIn Sports, Wenger reiterated his long-affirmed desire to see out his existing contract (which runs until 2019) with Arsenal but revealed the Gunners may not be his last job in management.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

He said, via The Sun: “Yes, of course [I want to manage after Arsenal], as long as I have the physical strength and the desire to do it. I know that depends on my physical status and how well I am mentally. It’s a decision I’ll have to make at some stage.

“At the moment I live in the present and I just want to do as well as I can for my club and I don’t worry too much what happens to me."

While Wenger has been tentatively linked with other jobs throughout his time with Arsenal but he insisted he is still totally committed to the cause.

“You don’t stay 22 years at a club the stature of Arsenal without a total complete commitment and the sacrifice of your life," he continued.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“That will not change today until the end of the season, until the end of my contract, if I can I will do that. After I don’t know what I will do.

“I could easily stop now but somebody asked me yesterday if I started all again [what to change], I said, ‘look, it’s something I ignored’. My passion for the game is exactly the same."

Wenger also revealed how much each defeat pains him, calling every loss a 'scar'.

He added: “Something I ignored when I started as a young manager when I started to go into this job. I was not sure that I had the qualities to do this job. But I ignored completely how much every defeat will make me suffer.

“And if something [happened], I would restart again. I would think, ‘do you really want to do that my friend?’ Because every defeat is a scar for the rest of your life, in your body, and people ignore maybe.

“Some fans suffer as well very highly, but when you’re involved every day and every game you lose believe me, that’s a test.”