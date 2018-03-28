Chelsea's Eden Hazard Insists it is 'Impossible' to Compare Him With Lionel Messi

Eden Hazard has claimed that it is "impossible" to compare him to Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

The Belgian has been one of the Premier League's top performers for Chelsea in recent seasons, and has been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on four occasions.

Hazard, a diminutive and technically gifted forward, has inevitably been compared with Messi. But he has now looked to dismiss such comparisons.

"There is no way I can be compared to Messi. It's impossible," he told AS ahead of Belgium's 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

"Sure, we do have some things in common - we are both short and fast, but that's about it really - the similarities stop there.

"He scores in every game, it's impossible to compare us."

Former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol also gave his thoughts on Hazard's progress last month.

"I don’t think he’s at their level yet," Puyol told Sky Sports. "We are talking about incredible players. It’s not just one season, they have been at the maximum level for 10 years now.

"For me, Messi is the best player in the world and in history. It’s impressive what he’s doing every year at an exceptionally high level, breaking records, getting better and better in more aspects of his game."

Hazard has scored 11 goals and provided three assists for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, compared to Messi's 25 goals and 12 assists in La Liga.