Dominic Calvert-Lewin Reveals the 2 Everton Heroes Who Are Helping Him Develop As a Forward

Rising Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has named Duncan Ferguson and Wayne Rooney as pivotal to his development as Goodison Park.

Former Sheffield United starlet Calvert-Lewin joined Everton in 2016 and made 11 appearances in his first season, scoring once. This season, however, he has taken on a more prominent role making 37 appearances so far and netting eight times.

The 21-year-old was also a big part of England's FIFA U-20 World Cup winning team in 2017. Calvert-Lewin scored two goals in that tournament, including the winning goal in the final during the 1-0 victory over Venezuela.

KIM DOO-HO/GettyImages

After seeing a bump in his first team minutes this season, he has revealed how first team coach Duncan Ferguson and teammate Wayne Rooney are helping him to progress in both big and small ways.





As quoted by the Independent, the forward said: "I work a lot with Duncan Ferguson - and after training - doing finishing drills and how to become a better player.

"Also a player of Wayne Rooney's calibre coming into Everton was massive for the club and the young players, especially me as a centre forward. It's hard to say what he's taught me, but it's little specifics, little pointers here and there. I like to think I've got a bit of everything in my game. I like to bring different things to the table."

Despite his success with England's youth teams, Calvert-Lewin has yet to earn a cap for England's senior side. However, he feels he is ready for a senior England call-up.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

He continued: "I back myself. I believe in my ability. I think the more I play, the more goals I will score and will become more prolific because I'm working hard in training to become a better player every day and I do believe I can play for England at some point.

"I played a lot of games in the first half of the season which I thoroughly enjoyed. Obviously the second half I've not played as much as I would have liked but I'm a professional so, keep your head down, I'm still listening and learning to become a better player.

"Any player would want to play in every game but, second half of the season I've done all I can do and that's to come on and try to affect games."